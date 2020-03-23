Vernon city councillors ensured they followed social-distancing regulations outlined by the province during its regular scheduled meeting on March 23, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Local states of emergency to be lifted amid provincewide declaration: Vernon mayor

Provincial emergency declaration to create ‘seamless’ response to COVID-19 pandemic, mayor says

All localized emergency declarations will be lifted to allow for a “seamless” provincewide state of emergency, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said.

In a phone meeting with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth March 23, the mayor said one provincial state of emergency will ensure the COVID-19 pandemic will be dealt with effectively and consistently with one set of orders put in place by the provincial government.

“They made it very clear they don’t want a mix of different jurisdictions doing different activities,” Mayor Cumming said.

Instead, a provincial state of emergency will ensure directions outlined by Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the B.C. government are being implemented.

“Those orders will give us a consistent, across-the-board, seamless system across the province,” he said, underscoring these are orders, not recommendations.

Mayor Cumming informed councillors of the phone call during the last regular scheduled meeting of council amid the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. All future meetings have been postponed until further notice.

The mayor said updates regarding the provincial state of emergency are to be released within 24 or 48 hours.

With a provincial state of emergency, Mayor Cumming said the City of Vernon would be enlisted with methods to ensure the province’s orders are being enforced.

“We’re going to get some pretty clear capabilities to do some policing on this,” Mayor Cumming said.

“Let’s say we have a restaurant that’s not closing, bylaw would be able to give them a warning,” he said as an example, and a next step would follow if that warning was not addressed.

The province declared a provincial state of emergency March 18 based on the recommendations of the public health and emergency management officials.

A public health emergency was declared on St. Patrick’s Day.

“Declaring a state of emergency is an important measure to support our provincial health officer and minister of health in swift and powerful response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minister Farnworth said in a statement on March 18.

“We are working with partners across government and industry to co-ordinate emergency response efforts, and we won’t hesitate to use the tools available to us to keep people safe.”

A provincewide state of emergency could also see the B.C. government take over transportation of food products in case of a food shortage to provide all British Columbians with access to food and medicine, Mayor Cumming said.

READ MORE: B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Vernon woman pens own obituary

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating apparent shot fired into Penticton motel
Next story
Vernon public hearing cancelled, future council meetings postponed

Just Posted

Secwepemc leaders: ‘Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected’

Leaders of 16 First Nations set out priorities for surviving the coronavirus pandemic

Vernon martial arts studio offers free online classes

Sundance wants to give back to community members at home because of COVID-19

Local states of emergency to be lifted amid provincewide declaration: Vernon mayor

Provincial emergency declaration to create ‘seamless’ response to COVID-19 pandemic, mayor says

Vernon public hearing cancelled, future council meetings postponed

Council had to meet formally to postpone future meetings amid COVID-19

Vernon basketball player finalist for three awards

Micheal Rouault’s college career at TRU could end with a trio of awards for his trophy case

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

All golf courses in the province should be closed to prevent virus spreading, British Columbia Golf says

One golf course operator blasts call as “overstepping”

Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

Initial message on March 23 reinforced importance of social distancing, self-isolation

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

South Okanagan liquor store closes due to COVID-19

“I don’t have the right to put my staff in that situation,” says owner

CHL cancels 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna due to COVID-19 concerns

It will be the first time in CHL history that the trophy will not be awarded

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Central Okanagan Public Schools close playgrounds due to COVID-19 concerns

The closures are to prevent the spread of the virus

Most Read