Local students trim away the competition

An Armstrong and Vernon student took home two of three medals in a recent hairstyling competition

For budding hairstylists, it’s like the Olympics.

Vernon and Armstrong students claimed two of three medals as School District 83, North Okanagan-Shuswap, hosted the 2018 Skills Canada Regional Hairstylist Competition March 9 at Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong. PVSS student Elizabeth Burton walked away with gold, while Vernon Secondary School student Faith Jackson claimed bronze. Silver medal was taken back to Kamloops by Brittany Boyd.

“This is an intense competition that lasts all day with the stylists performing, cutting and colouring a female mannequin in the morning and a male mannequin in the afternoon,” said Paul Britton, PVSS career/trades transitions coordinator.

Three red sealed certified judges kept watchful eyes on the competition, which will send Burton to battle in Provincial Skills Canada Competition April 18 at the Abbotsford Trade Center.

Jackson and fellow Vernon students Jenna Foster, Jessica Huang and Pippa Lord have all successfully completed the ITA Hairstylist Level 1 program and will receive the Certificate of Completion from the ITA.

“These students should be recognized at their graduation ceremonies and be encouraged to apply for (their) District Authority Awards,” Britton said.

