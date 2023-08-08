BC Wildfire Service map

Locals help battle new Westside wildfire near Vernon

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew attending

A fire sparked in the North Westside was quickly doused by residents in the area.

The .05 hectare Bouleau Creek blaze was discovered by BC Wildfire Service Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and it is listed as out of control.

But residents say the fire has been put out by locals.

BC Wildfire Service did not have any information regarding local involvement but said an initial attack crew was attending.

The blaze is in the hills near Whiteman Creek, behind Sugarloaf Mountain.

READ MORE: 3 lightning-caused fires sparked east of Lake Country

