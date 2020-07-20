A logging truck tipped and lost its load along Highway 6 in Lumby Monday, July 20, 2020. (Shay Cunningham - Facebook)
Logging truck spills load on Highway 6 in Lumby
The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 2 p.m.
A logging truck has spilled its load and is laying on its side on Highway 6 in Lumby.
The incident took place shortly after 2 p.m. near Shuswap Avenue and Hwy. 6.
Several witnessed posted photographs of the incident to Facebook.
More information to come.
