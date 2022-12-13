Logging truck trailer ditched on highway near Vernon

Dash camera footage shows a trailer and its logs in the ditch off Highway 6 in Lavington Dec. 12. (Janis McCutchon photo)

Highway 6 single-lane alternating traffic underway while unit is recovered

A trailer that went off road Monday morning could cause some delays today.

Crews will be recovering a logging truck trailer on Highway 6 in Lavington until approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect between Hill Drive and Springfield Road.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirm that the trailer went into the ditch Monday morning around 6:30 a.m.

“The investigation determined that the truck was travelling in the 5700-block of Highway 6 when the trailer broke free and veered off the road and into a field,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “No injuries were reported as s result of the collision.”

Motorists are urged to watch for traffic control personnel while the recovery is underway.

