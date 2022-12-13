Logging truck trailer ditched on highway near Vernon

Highway 6 single-lane alternating traffic underway while unit is recovered

Dash camera footage shows a trailer and its logs in the ditch off Highway 6 in Lavington Dec. 12. (Janis McCutchon photo)

Dash camera footage shows a trailer and its logs in the ditch off Highway 6 in Lavington Dec. 12. (Janis McCutchon photo)

A trailer that went off road Monday morning could cause some delays today.

Crews will be recovering a logging truck trailer on Highway 6 in Lavington until approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect between Hill Drive and Springfield Road.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirm that the trailer went into the ditch Monday morning around 6:30 a.m.

“The investigation determined that the truck was travelling in the 5700-block of Highway 6 when the trailer broke free and veered off the road and into a field,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “No injuries were reported as s result of the collision.”

Motorists are urged to watch for traffic control personnel while the recovery is underway.

READ MORE: Brakes put on holiday bus route for Vernon UBC Okanagan

READ MORE: Crews help out at Vernon collision

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Missing woman last seen in Vernon one week ago

Just Posted

Shiean Blackkettle
Missing woman last seen in Vernon one week ago

Dash camera footage shows a trailer and its logs in the ditch off Highway 6 in Lavington Dec. 12. (Janis McCutchon photo)
Logging truck trailer ditched on highway near Vernon

The rink of Jim Cotter of Vernon (from left), Grant Olsen of Kamloops, Andrew Nerpin and Rick Sawatsky of Kelowna has qualified for the 2023 B.C. Men’s Curling Tankard Jan. 10-15 in Chilliwack. (Curl BC Photo)
Vernon curlers qualify for B.C. men’s championship

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

Pop-up banner image