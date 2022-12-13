Logging truck trailer ditched on highway near Vernon

A trailer that went off road Monday morning could cause some delays today.
Crews will be recovering a logging truck trailer on Highway 6 in Lavington until approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect between Hill Drive and Springfield Road.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirm that the trailer went into the ditch Monday morning around 6:30 a.m.
“The investigation determined that the truck was travelling in the 5700-block of Highway 6 when the trailer broke free and veered off the road and into a field,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “No injuries were reported as s result of the collision.”
Motorists are urged to watch for traffic control personnel while the recovery is underway.
