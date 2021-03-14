Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)

London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Youth encountering mental health difficulties contacted Canada’s Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020 than prior to the pandemic, says the nonprofit.

London Drugs has come up with a way shoppers can help keep their phone lines open 24/7, especially since many in-person fundraisers have been cancelled to curb COVID-19 spread.

The “Be Kind” campaign launched this March will see 25 cents from every Carlton or Papyrus greeting card bought at London Drugs locations donated to Kids Help Phone.

The Canadian-owned company is encouraging customers to perform a second act of kindness and handwrite words of encouragement in the cards – for a special child or youth.

“It takes courage to reach out and it takes a community to stand behind our young people,” said Elena Manica, community partnerships director with Kids Help Phone.

“We are all living in more isolated circumstances,” London Drugs president Clint Mahlman added.

“Sending uplifting, reassuring and positive handwritten cards to friends, families and neighbours is one way to improve our overall wellbeing and sense of connection.”

For more than three decades, Kids Help Phone has been the only support service available to Canadian children and youth – through talk, text and Facebook Messenger.

The fundraiser will run until April 1.


