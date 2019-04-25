Long awaited Kelowna murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

After multiple delays, the trial of Steven Randy Pirko is scheduled to begin April 29.

Pirko was charged with the second-degree murder of Christopher Ausman on Nov. 19, 2018, nearly three years after Ausman’s body was found on the sidewalk along Highway 33 in January 2014.

Pirko’s defence lawyer appeared in supreme court in Kelowna on behalf of Pirko Thursday for the preliminary trial.

READ MORE: Arrest made in 2014 Kelowna murder

Jurors are expected to be selected Monday and the trial is estimated to last four to six weeks.

READ MORE: Kelowna murder trial scheduled for later this month

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Bring your memories’: Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

Just Posted

Long awaited Kelowna murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Arrest made in off-road Vernon park detour

RCMP air services helps track down 36-year-old suspect

O’Keefe Ranch animal pen relocation project gains grant

Okanagan Basin Water Board supports the project, gives $5,182 grant.

Rising Vernon MMA star wins Canadian amateur

Rylie Marchand, 17, nearly slept through first bout; recovered to win national championship

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

Friday is expected to be rainy.

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

‘Bring your memories’: Vigil planned for Kelowna woman who was found at Gyro Beach

Police are still investigating Caitlin Bradley’s death

Check out this tax break

LETTER: Okanagan resident finds a trick to not paying taxes in Canada

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Spot the danger before you play

LETTER: War Amps sends Playsafe message

Garden wine tasting event offers flash sale for Mother’s Day

Better Earth Wine, Cider & Spirits Tasting and Garden Party will be held May 11

Okanagan College bring hot bats to beat Dinos

The Coyotes now top the league

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

Let the city govern the city

LETTER: Vernon applauded for getting IHA to re-examine OPS

Most Read