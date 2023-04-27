Summerland council has given approval to two docks at a Landry Crescent development in Summerland. (District of Summerland image)

Long docks approved at Summerland lakefront development

Docks do not affect riparian area in place near Landry Cres. development

Summerland council has approved the placement of two docks near the Landry Crescent development.

At the April 24 meeting, council approved a development variance permit for the two docks, one of them shared between two owners, extending 73 metres into Okanagan Lake.

The variance affected a regulation stating docks may not extend more than 40 metres into the lake from the natural boundary.

In a report to council, Brad Dollevoet, director of development services, said the applicants submitted environmental assessments for the two docks. He added that the area is best suited for the longer docks.

“The context for dock placements in the northern part of the Trout Creek community is unique, given the shallow water environment and potential environmental harm that would be created to dredge to provide boat access to a smaller sized dock,” the report stated.

In addition, following consultations with the province, the proposal was reduced from three private docks to two private docks.

David Gregory, a former member of Summerland council and a former Summerland mayor, has questions about the dock approval. He said a restrictive covenant is in place for a riparian area.

Dollevoet said the docks at the natural boundary of the lake are not within the riparian area. He said the municipality is committed to protecting the riparian area.

Approval was required from the federal and provincial levels of government.

He added that careful attention is being given to other areas in the community where riparian areas exist.

At the Oasis development on Lakeshore Drive South, the walking path will be relocated and the developer will do a replanting of riparian vegetation in an area extending from the lake and back 15 metres.

At the Lakehouse development, extra efforts were taken to protect the riparian area and the cottonwood trees nearby.

