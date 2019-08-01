Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked with machete on Vancouver Island

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning

WARNING: Graphic image below.

A long-time newspaper delivery man is recovering in hospital, after being attacked by a stranger while waiting to begin his morning paper route in the Comox Valley.

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning. According to RCMP, he was inside his parked vehicle in downtown Comox at about 4:15 a.m. when he was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked him for a cigarette.

When Bob told the man he did not have any, the man assaulted him with what appeared to be a machete, police said.

Friends who have since started a GoFundMe for Bob said he received multiple slashes to his face, and was rushed to hospital for surgery. The page had raised more than $9,000 in just 12 hours, as of Thursday morning.

“He has multiple other wounds from fighting off his attacker,” the fundraising page reads. “It’s absolutely unreal that a human being could do this to another.”

Raymond Corbett, a friend of Bobs who visited him in the hospital Wednesday morning, shared a photo of Bob’s injuries to Facebook, in hopes that the assailant is found by police.

I’m almost speechless, but have to share,” Corbett said. “This is the closest person I have to a grandfather we call him grampa [sic] Bob.”

According to Corbett, Bob and his late partner has delivered local papers in the area for years.

“My heart is broken thinking someone could do such a thing to another human person,” Corbett said on his Facebook page. “Please share this I want this person caught he is in his 20’s riding a bike that’s all I know as of now. There were other people around that seen this individual before this happened .”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Call for Indigenous art for Okanagan lakeshore
Next story
‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny, hot and clear

Today’s forecast according to Environment Canada: August kicks off the right way… Continue reading

National silver for Armstrong high jumper

Trinity Hansma edged out for gold by White Rock jumper in Montreal

Vernon downtown bathroom facility site established

Facility will go up on boulevard of 35th Street near Coldstream Avenue and 30th Avenue

Fire sparked in public playbox at Vernon park

Friends were at the park when they noticed a group of teen boys, “up to no good.”

Popular Coldstream parking spot for rail trail to undergo work

Parking on Westkal Road won’t be available while upgrades are done starting early August

Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada’s Far North

The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada’s marine and coastal areas

Closing arguments begin in trial of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked by machete on Vancouver Island

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning

Call for Indigenous art for Okanagan lakeshore

A public call was made for permanent outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country

Payphones: A dying fad in the Okanagan

When did you last use a payphone?

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta. resident was hiking off marked trail

Emerson Drive ready for their return to the Okanagan

Award-winning country music band will headline Peach Festival country night

Most Read