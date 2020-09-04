Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Shane Simpson looks on as he takes questions from media about details of an advisory forum on poverty reduction during a press conference from the Rose Garden at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 30, 2017. Simpson says he won’t run in the next provincial election. Simpson, who represents for Vancouver-Hastings in the legislature, says he believes it’s the right time for change. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

British Columbia’s minister of social development and poverty reduction says he won’t run in the next provincial election.

Shane Simpson, who represents Vancouver-Hastings in the legislature, says he believes it’s the right time for change.

He says in a statement that serving in the cabinet portfolio has been the “icing on the cake” of his political career, considering his own childhood growing up in a housing project in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Simpson first won the riding in 2005, replacing New Democrat Joy MacPhail after her retirement from politics.

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991.

Simpson was awarded the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002 for his contribution to the community.

The Canadian Press

