Longtime VSS tradition underway

It’s a tradition as old as the school itself.

Chimo Days are underway at Vernon Secondary School. And, to kick things off, the school gathered in the gym for Team Canada Relay action Monday afternoon.

Eight teams of students banded together for entertaining casual atheltics, with one team being named victor at the end of the lunch hour.

Activities take place every lunch hour during the week, wrapping up with the final festivities Friday.

