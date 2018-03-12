Longtime VSS tradition underway

Vernon Secondary School students battle in Chimo Days action

It’s a tradition as old as the school itself.

Chimo Days are underway at Vernon Secondary School. And, to kick things off, the school gathered in the gym for Team Canada Relay action Monday afternoon.

Eight teams of students banded together for entertaining casual atheltics, with one team being named victor at the end of the lunch hour.

Activities take place every lunch hour during the week, wrapping up with the final festivities Friday.

Perez Vermeulen, Grade 12, volunteers to taste test pie during the Vernon Secondary School Chimo Days Monday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

