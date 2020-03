Kalamalka Lake view looking south from the Commonage in the spring of 1958, taken by celebrated local photographer George Meeres. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives #20569)

Check out this view of Kalamalka Lake looking south from the Commonage.

This photograph was snapped by celebrated local photographer George Meeres in 1958.

Thank you to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives for sharing this slice of history.

