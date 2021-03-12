‘Looking ahead with hope’: Vernon mayor says on anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

Vernon mayor Victor Cumming was featured in a video by the Downtown Vernon Association highlighting business that are open during COVID-19. (DVA image)

On the day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared March 11, 2021, the National Day of Observance for COVID-19, the mayor of Vernon released a statement on the challenges, losses suffered and the hope that’s persevered over the past year.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the day the World Health Organization officially declared the pandemic. Mayor Victor Cumming took the opportunity to discuss the “diverse” and “widespread” impacts the novel coronavirus has had to date, while touching on the challenges — and hope — that lies ahead.

“On this day, I would like to take a moment to again sincerely thank our health care, emergency response and frontline workers. You have faced experiences that we never anticipated we’d see in our lifetime,” Cumming said.

“The days have been long and the circumstances have been unimaginable, but you have continued to show up each and every day, working tirelessly to help keep our citizens as healthy and safe as possible. Thank you for what you do and your steadfast commitment to serve our communities well.

“On behalf of the City of Vernon, I offer my most sincere condolences to those who have lost a loved one, near or far, to the COVID-19 virus. Our hearts have been heavy and we’ve mourned with you as we’ve learned of each confirmed case or death due to the virus – within our own community, across our province, and around the world. We honour those who have been lost and commit to remembering them as we move forward.

More than 1,300 people have died due to COVID-19 in B.C., 108 in Interior Health as of March 12. Twenty-one people died due to the virus in four long-term care facility outbreaks.

“One year has passed and the impacts have been significant. However, we continue to look ahead with hope as new developments are being made each day to move our communities into a place of recovery.

“As mayor of Vernon, I am proud of the work that has been done in our community to respond to the pandemic and protect our citizens, businesses and visitors. May we look back at this past year with solemn remembrance for what was lost, but also with gratitude for what was protected. And may we continue to approach each new day with kindness, patience and compassion as we work together to become even more resilient for tomorrow.”

