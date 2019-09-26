Lorenzo’s Cafe is shutting down after 24 years of hosting musical acts in Ashton Creek. (Photo: Lorenzoscafe.com)

Lorenzo’s cafe shutting down after 24 years in North Okanagan

The storied venue will host its last show on Oct. 26

The North Okanagan’s music scene is losing one of its hidden gems.

Lorenzo’s Cafe is closing its doors after hosting award-winning musical acts for the past 24 years.

“I dreamt it, I designed it and I built it,” says Lorenzo’s owner Lorne Costley.

Costley built the cafe out of an old school house from 1919 at 901 Mabel Lake Road, a short drive east of Enderby. He put major renovations into the building, including installing lanes form a bowling alley in Lumby to serve as the stage and dance floor.

“There’s still the bowling marks for placing the pins,” he says.

It was always a feat to run a music venue in such a remote area. With bands from all over the province – and the world – enjoying the spot for its superb acoustics and atmosphere, Costley defied the odds for many years, but he says the times have caught up with him.

“It’s a difficult challenge doing it out here, it’s not easy to get people out here in the woods,” Costley says. “It’s a beautiful place to live, and a hard place to make a living.”

For Costley, some nights it was a wonder that the music acts he brought in garnered so little attention.

“That’s one of the reasons I’m closing. I had an eight-piece killer band from Winnipeg playing here on a Thursday night in August, and there’s like six people in the audience.

“They don’t know about it or it’s just too far to drive or they have Netflix. It’s just the way of the world.”

Though the end has come to a great personal journey for Costley, he says he’ll look forward to having time to travel and woodwork, and he’ll cherish the memories he’s made.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and it’s been a great adventure and experience building and running it.”

Lorenzo’s still has time for a last hurrah or two. Costley has four more shows scheduled, the first being this Friday when a “guitar explosion” will hit the stage. Two groups – Sons of Bitumen and Guitar you Experienced – will join forces for a night of psychedelic, rock, blues, jazz, and anything else you can imagine.

After that, on October 11 an already sold-out show will feature Daniel Champagne, an Australian born guitarist who has been selling out shows around the world. On October 13 Lorenzo’s will host British rock and blues artist Michael Charles.

The grand finale is a a show with the Legendary Lake Monsters on Oct. 26 – a Halloween costume party with vocalists, a full band and a haunted-looking set.

READ MORE: Celtic rock group to enter Spotlight in Vernon

READ MORE: Juno award-winning artist delivers early Christmas present to Okanagan

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories
Next story
Record-breaking $140,000 raised for Special Olympics at Okanagan fundraiser

Just Posted

2,500 Vernon residents remain without power after pole catches fire

Residents still without power expected to have to wait until late afternoon

Vernon crews to fix Highway 97 leak

Traffic will be affected during repairs while teams tackle persistent leak

Lorenzo’s cafe shutting down after 24 years in North Okanagan

The storied venue will host its last show on Oct. 26

$40K up for grabs at Vernon’s Prestige Classic Cashspiel

Local curling club to host big timers

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

Caribbean bistro in Vancouver vandalized with swastikas

Calabash Bistro hit with racist graffiti in yellow pain, sparking call for love by owner

Most Read