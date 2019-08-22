Lost and found: Police seek owner of Firefly bag

The bag was turned into the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on August 19th, 2019

A gray and black Firefly bag was found on George Street in Enderby and was turned into the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on August 19th, 2019. The bag is full of undisclosed items, and police are hoping to find the owner.

If you can describe what is inside the case to the investigator, we would love to be able to reunite you with your property, said Cpl. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.”

If the bag is yours, you can claim it by contacting Cst. Caitlyn Lees at 250-546-3028 and verifing the contents.

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.