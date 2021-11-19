Lost dog hops into North Okanagan RCMP car

Officers had a nice visit, but dog handed over to Enderby dog control

RCMP staff spent some time with this pup after it showed up at the detachment, but are now looking for its owner. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

A lost pup knew exactly who to turn to for help in Enderby Friday morning.

An RCMP officer out on patrol located the dog wandering around in the area of Mill and George Avenue.

“When the officer approached the dog, he jumped right into the police vehicle,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “The owner wasn’t located anywhere in the area so the officer brought the pup back to hang out at the Enderby office until dog control could come pick him up.”

While the staff enjoyed having the dog around, they are hoping to reunite him with his family.

“We need your help finding his family who we are pawsitive is looking for him.”

If this is your dog, contact Enderby dog control at (250) 838-0233 to make arrangements to bring him home.

