Lottery kiosks in B.C. pubs, bars turned off after identical ticket problem

Two Lotto Max Quick Pick tickets purchased from the same machine spat out the same numbers

The BC Lottery Corporation has temporarily shut down self-serve machines in bars and pubs after one of the terminals spat out two tickets with identical numbers.

In a news release Monday, the BCLC said two Lotto Max Quick Pick tickets purchased from the same machine on two different days spat out the same numbers. The Crown corporation did not specify where the terminal is.

As staff look into the problem, all 695 machines in bars and pubs across the province were turned off that night out of abundance of caution, BCLC said.

The software used for these self-serve lottery kiosks is different from that used for regional and national draws, where duplicate tickets aren’t uncommon.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black Mountain under 24-hour water quality advisory
Next story
Energy Minister: B.C.’s 2040 target for all electric vehicles sales is realistic

Just Posted

Vernon crack sealing underway

The program will run four to six weeks.

Man fatally shot in South Okanagan shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cloud throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history

A 60-year-old man has turned himself into police

Kelowna man arrested for robbery

The 23 year old man appeared in court Monday April 14.

Bull-riders battle it out in Armstrong

The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo took place Saturday, April 16 at the IPE Stampede Grounds in Armstrong.

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Black Mountain under 24-hour water quality advisory

A water main break at the McCurdy Business Centre has caused the advisory

EDITORIAL: Responding to a tragedy

The shootings in Penticton and Salmon Arm have affected lives up and down the Okanagan

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Penticton mayor speaks out after shootings

Vassilaki reassures troubled city

Guest column: Shuswap mother warns parents about Whisper

Man says he likes to walk around the house naked in message to 10-year-old girl

Most Read