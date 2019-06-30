Lottery ticket in Okanagan worth $1 million

Ticket bought in Vernon on Lotto 649 won the Extra Match guaranteed prize draw

A million dollar lottery ticket was sold in Vernon.

One exact match on a guaranteed prize draw of $1 million announced by the B.C. Lottery Corporation on Saturday’s Lotto 649 and Extra draw included a winner from Vernon.

The exact match number is 14321212-02.

Nobody won Saturday’s $12 million Lotto 649 jackpot so the jackpot for Wednesday is now at $16 million.


