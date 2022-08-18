William McKay and his wife won $500,000 on the Aug. 5 LottoMax extra draw. (Photo/BCLC)

William McKay and his wife won $500,000 on the Aug. 5 LottoMax extra draw. (Photo/BCLC)

Lottery win wakes up Lake Country couple

‘I have to wake up my wife! She thought I was joking with her’

William McKay’s wife won’t soon forget the wake-up call she received from her husband on Aug 6.

The surprise was that the Lake Country couple had won $500,000 on a Lotto Max Extra win from the Aug. 5 draw.

“I was sitting in my den checking the numbers from the night before on bclc.com,” said McKay. “My first thought was, ‘I have to wake up my wife!’ She thought I was joking with her.”

The McKay’s celebrated the big win over a nice dinner with family and says their first purchase will be an electric car. McKay said they’ll continue to enjoy retirement, only now with an extra half a million in the bank.

“This win gives us a bit more variety and fun with our retirement and will let us travel more,” he added.

READ MORE: Quick response from fire department douses flames at Lake Country school

READ MORE: BC Tree Fruits to close Lake Country plant, invest in Oliver

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountryLottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Seven years have passed since B.C. teen’s murder, still no answers
Next story
B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments

Just Posted

DriveBC
Highway closed between Monte Lake and Westwold

The long-standing trees in Lakeview Park around the Peanut Pool are coming down to make way for the new pool and spray park. (Morning Star file photo)
Aging Vernon park trees cut down

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil punched his ticket to the Odlum Brown VanOpen with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Austrialian Jordan Thompson Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Joe Ng photo)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil headed to quarterfinal in Vancouver

William McKay and his wife won $500,000 on the Aug. 5 LottoMax extra draw. (Photo/BCLC)
Lottery win wakes up Lake Country couple