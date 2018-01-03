Nugget, a mastiff mix, wags her tail so hard she sometimes hurts herself, thanks to a pair of torn cruciate ligaments in her back legs. The Vernon BC SPCA branch is looking for a home for Nugget. (Vernon SPCA photo)

Lovable Nugget needs home

Vernon branch of BC SPCA looking for home for mastiff mix

  • Jan. 3, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • News

She wags her tail so hard that sometimes, she injures herself.

Nugget, a lovable fawn-coloured mastiff mix, came into care at the BC SPCA Vernon and District Branch with two torn cruciate ligaments in her back legs. A painful condition, it affects Nugget’s ability to walk and without treatment, will lead to arthritis in her joints.

“Nugget is such a sweet and goofy girl,” said Chelsea Taylor, Vernon branch manager. “Despite the pain she’s in, she just wants to love you and be loved – we now keep her tail bandaged, as she has hurt it a couple of times while in her kennel from wagging it so hard.

“She thinks she’s a 100-pound lap dog. We just want her to have the chance to lead an active, healthy life – she’s not even two yet and still has a lot of love to give.”

The medical costs associated with Nugget’s surgery, care and recovery are expected to exceed $9,000. A non-profit organization, the BC SPCA relies primarily on public donations to help the province’s most vulnerable animals.

If you can help Nugget and other animals like her at the Vernon SPCA, visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or in person, at 4800 Haney Road, Vernon.

Previous story
Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Just Posted

Lovable Nugget needs home

Vernon branch of BC SPCA looking for home for mastiff mix

Shredding the slopes with a purpose

Slopes for Hope takes SilverStar Mountain Resort Jan. 27, with the goal of raising $10,000

City crews begin snow removal

Snow being removed from downtown, 32nd Street, 27th Street and residential areas

Vernon temperatures expected to hit zero by Saturday

Temperature expected to rise as snow falls

Home values hit new high

Coldstream and Lake Country top the North Okanagan list

VIDEO: Soaring into the new year

North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society takes to the skies New Year’s Day

Reconciliation hits stage, screens with touring production

Global audience invited to interact with Vancouver cast in final production this March

Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Incidents date back to 2012, when Sensors Quality Management Inc. operated a “mystery shopper” program

Small businesses recognized in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Valley First recognizes local businesses in the 2017 Fan Choice Awards

Outdoor theatre sees record attendance

Caravan Farm Theatre set new records with The Gift of the Magi, which ran throughout December

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

Most Read