Low-flying helicopters to inspect natural gas lines in the North Okanagan

Talon Helicopters is planning the flyovers for FortisBC May 1 to June 15

A map of the low-level helicopter flying that FortisBC is conducting to inspect its high-pressure transmission natural gas lines between May 1 and June 15, 2023. (District of Coldstream map)

Residents will see some low-flying helicopters in the North Okanagan starting next month.

Talon Helicopters with LaSen Inc. is performing low-level flyovers for FortisBC between May 1 and June 15 during daylight hours, as authorized by Transport Canada.

The work is part of FortisBC’s annual inspection of its high-pressure transmission natural gas lines and is an important part of FortisBC’s integrity management program.

The areas to be inspected include Armstrong, Enderby, Vernon, Deep Creek, Coldstream, Lavington, Spallumcheen and Lumby.

The low-flying helicopter uses LaSen’s aerial LiDAR detection technology to inspect the pipelines. This technology is used to detect any issues to ensure FortisBC’s system continues to operate safely and reliably, and to plan maintenance activities accordingly.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is one of 23 regional districts in the province that will be passed through during this time. The flight time over a single area will be minimal. There will be no activity on the ground related to flights, and the flight schedule may vary depending on weather conditions and wildfires.

A map of the relevant work zones can be seen above this story.

For more information on this inspection work, call 1-888-224-2710 or visit fortisbc.com/communityupgrades.

