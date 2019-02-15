Lower Mainland boy shot with pellet gun

Surrey RCMP are looking into a report of a second pellet gun incident in Cloverdale, as they continue to investigate a case in which a 12-year-old boy was shot in his face and neck while sledding at a park just blocks away.

Corporal Elenore Sturko confirmed police were called to a laneway behind 67A/68th Avenue between 184th and 185th Streets on Wednesday night (Feb. 13).

Sturko confirmed late Thursday afternoon that police are investigating, and that they believe the two incidents are linked.

She said that a 12-year-old boy received minor injuries as a result of the Wednesday incident.

Meantime, police continue to investigate the first pellet gun case, which happened on Sunday, Feb. 3 at Hillcrest Park, located at 6530 185th Street.

In that incident, police believe two males, who may be youths, “purposefully discharged their pellet guns at the 12-year-old and then fled the area.”

The first suspect in the Feb. 3 incident is described as wearing a black jacket, black toque and a camouflage face mask.

The second suspect is described as wearing grey pants and a black hat.

Both were allegedly carrying pellet rifles.

Sturko said the investigation is “open” and “ongoing.”

“It is important for adults and youth alike to understand that not only is discharging an air rifle in a park in violation of City bylaws, assaulting another person with one of these firearms is also a crime,” said Insp. Warren Tyson in a release, after the Feb. 3 incident.

“Many people may not realize that these types of rifles are not toys and may cause serious and life altering injuries.”

RCMP are asking anyone information to call 604-599-0502, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

