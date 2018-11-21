Lumby animal control violation fines outlined

Council adopted the amendment outlining fines for contravening the new animal control bylaw Nov. 19

Fines for contravening the Village of Lumby’s new animal control bylaw can range from as little as $100 to as high as $1,000.

Village councillors adopted a municipal ticket information bylaw associated with the animal control bylaw Nov. 19.

“That (amendment bylaw) is to allow enforcement and regulation of the animal control bylaw,” Tom Kadla, chief administrative officer said.

Related: Lumby to draft own animal control bylaw

Under the newly adopted amendment, which outlines 44 different fines under multiple sections of the bylaw, keeping more than four domestic animals lands a fine of $100. Violations deemed more serious, such as a second cruelty or poor conditions offence or abandonment of an animal are in the $500 range. Leaving an animal in an enclosed space or vehicle for the third or subsequent offence, failure to control a dangerous dog for the second offence and obstruction of an animal control officer all land a $1,000 fine.

The animal control bylaw was originally adopted Sept. 17. For further details about violations and the animal control bylaw, visit lumby.ca.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Traffic, parking concerns voiced for Lake Country affordable housing complex
Next story
Thief steals bike in Kelowna, then van in Lake Country

Just Posted

Coldstream supports multi-family housing rezone

Bylaw to change portion of lot from commercial to multi-family residential received first reading

Lake Country will get a new fire hall

Council allowed the district to borrow up to $6.6 million for the hall

Thief steals bike in Kelowna, then van in Lake Country

What started this morning in Kelowna has been traced to a theft in Lake Country

Coldstream woman selected as Canada West third Star of the Week

Jordan Korol, with UBCO’s Heat, was selected this week

After fire, Spallumcheen ranch hopes to rebuild

“We lost over 10 years of work in one night.”

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 21, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Postal strike affects charities at critical fundraising time

Canadian fundraising professionals and charities join call for fast resolution

$90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

Friendly falcon now in residence at Okanagan raptor rehab centre

A rare prairie falcon caught in Trail will spend the winter at the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre

B.C. woman fined $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr in Alberta

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

Classic holiday performance leads Vernon Performing Arts Centre kids’ series

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas is Dec. 9

Vernon support group offers compassion

Compassionate Friends meet the last Thursday of the month at the People Place

Lumby animal control violation fines outlined

Council adopted the amendment outlining fines for contravening the new animal control bylaw Nov. 19

Watchdog calls for probe into police board spending on former Victoria police chief

Police Complaint Commissioner says accountable and transparent review is in public interest

Most Read