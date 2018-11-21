Lumby animal control violation fines outlined

Council adopted the amendment outlining fines for contravening the new animal control bylaw Nov. 19

Fines for contravening the Village of Lumby’s new animal control bylaw can range from as little as $100 to as high as $1,000.

Village councillors adopted a municipal ticket information bylaw associated with the animal control bylaw Nov. 19.

“That (amendment bylaw) is to allow enforcement and regulation of the animal control bylaw,” Tom Kadla, chief administrative officer said.

Under the newly adopted amendment, which outlines 44 different fines under multiple sections of the bylaw, keeping more than four domestic animals lands a fine of $100. Violations deemed more serious, such as a second cruelty or poor conditions offence or abandonment of an animal are in the $500 range. Leaving an animal in an enclosed space or vehicle for the third or subsequent offence, failure to control a dangerous dog for the second offence and obstruction of an animal control officer all land a $1,000 fine.

The animal control bylaw was originally adopted Sept. 17. For further details about violations and the animal control bylaw, visit lumby.ca.

