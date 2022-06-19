Lumby barn gutted by fire

Barn on Mabel Lake Road was housing some equipment; went up in flames at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 19

A barn near Lumby was completely destroyed by fire in the early hours of Sunday, June 19.

Lumby Fire Department responded to the call in the 1100 block of Mabel Lake Road at 1:30 a.m.

“It was fully engulfed when we got there,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton, adding his crews received mutual aid help from the Lavington and BX-Swan Lake Fire Departments.

The barn housed some farm equipment, but no animals or humans. One firefighter did suffer a minor injury.

Lumby members left the scene at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday and returned a couple of hours later to put out some hot spots on the barn fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen continues to monitor flooding

READ MORE: CN replacing Coldstream rail crossing



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireNorth Okanagan Regional District