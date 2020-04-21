Finishing and expanding a pond is part of the $10,000 worth of in-kind services donated by OK Tire Full Automotive Repairs Lumby, B.C.’s owners to help beautify and make safer Lumby’s Bike Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Lumby bike park gets facelift thanks to village company

OK Tire Full Automotive Repairs Lumby, B.C. donates $10,000 of in-kind product and service to park

It’s getting used frequently since it was unveiled in 2019 but there’s been no official opening to the bike park in the Village of Lumby.

It is, however, getting a much-needed touch-up, thanks to a village company.

OK Tire Full Automotive Repairs Lumby, B.C., owners Gordon and Hank Prebushewski have donated $10,000 worth of in-kind services to beautify the park, located off Faulkner Avenue at the west entrance to the village beside the Salmon Trail parking lot, and make it safer.

“We wanted to do this because of the COVID-19 crisis and it’s our way of saying thank you to the community for supporting us for many, many years,” said Gordon.

The Prebushewskis helped finish a pond at the park and they’ve contributed a lot of fill to make the ground level and safer for bike riders. They were also going to replace some rocks in the park with rubber mulch after watching some cyclists in the park fall on the rocks and injure themselves.

“We want to make it really feel like a park,” said Gordon. “The Salmon Trail is there, and we’re hoping in the future we can maybe add some picnic tables.”

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton said OK Tire Full Automotive Repairs’ generous donation will make the park “all dressed up” when the work is completed.

“Hell, yeah,” said the mayor, enthusiastically. “It will be a visually stunning entrance to Lumby when it is all grown in and groomed. The park needed a facelift and we’re grateful to the Prebushewskis for their efforts.”

Donation

