Justin Dessert (centre) is presented his $1,500 prize after winning the heavyweight division for the 37th annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Contest staged by Okanagan College on Friday, March 6. Dessert, a Grade 11 student in Lumby, saw his 845.27 gram bridge hold a weight of 237.44 kilograms. His entry from his brother James came in second. (Contributed)

Lumby bros crowned champs at spaghetti bridge building contest

Fourth time’s just as sweet for Dessert brothers

What’s true for spaghetti and hot glue is true for people as well — we’re stronger when we stick together.

In addition to coming away with new insights into science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), participants of the 37th annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Contest at Okanagan College also learned another important lesson in the value of collaboration.

More than 250 students from elementary through post-secondary flocked from across the Okanagan to OC’s Kelowna campus last Friday to see whose spaghetti bridge would reign supreme.

Students had a chance to work in groups to build bridges on-site during the morning for the team-building competition, while others carefully transported elaborate pre-constructed spaghetti structures to the venue.

The Dessert brothers of Lumby came out on top in the heavyweight competition, marking the fourth year in a row one or more of the family has been in the top trio.

It was Justin, a Grade 11 student at Charles Bloom Secondary, whose bridge held the most – 237.44 kilograms – weighing in at 845.27 grams.

James, his older brother and second-year student at the college who won last year’s competition, came in second with his bridge holding 177.85 kg with a similar weight of 791.10 grams.

Sporting a healthy dose of sibling rivalry, Justin said: “Winning today means that I am able to take the lead from my brother again. We didn’t change anything this year but we kept the humidity more consistent, made sure to redo a couple of things right from scratch, and from the start made sure we were doing everything right.”

Not far behind James was Okanagan College alumnus Keyvan Khadem who captured third place.

Khadem spent two years at the Kelowna campus completing the civil engineering technology bridge program and is now studying engineering at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

His bridge, made alongside teammates Harvir Mann, Ahmed Ramadan and Gavin Saini, held 131.24 kg.

“For us, this is a combination of what we learn in lectures, learned previously here at the College and transferred to UBC Okanagan. Basically, we’re putting science into action here. Because of the quality of the spaghetti we work with, if you spread the build out over more time, the pasta becomes brittle.

“Being here is like being part of an old family with a new family.”

“It was great to see the energy, excitement and positivity in the room. Whether their bridges worked out the way they wanted them to or not, every single competitor represented themselves and their schools so well. It was a joy to have everyone on campus, and we’re so grateful to all the students, teachers, volunteers and industry partners who make Spaghetti Bridge happen. Thank you!” said event organizer Michelle Lowry of the College’s Public Affairs department.

The event was made possible thanks to a variety of industry and community supporters including title sponsors, Faction Projects Inc. and Allnorth. Other sponsors for the contest include the Applied Science, Technologists and Technicians of British Columbia, PCL Constructors Westcoast Inc., the Okanagan College Students’ Union, Multi-Power Products, CTQ Consultants, Interior Testing Services and OPM (Okanagan Precision Machine Ltd.).

The final results are as follows:

Heavyweight

First – Justin Dessert (Charles Bloom Secondary, Lumby)

Bridge weighed 845.27 g

Bridge held 237.44 kg

Second – Justin Dessert (Okanagan College, Kelowna)

Bridge weighed 791.10 g

Bridge held 177.85 kg

Third – Keyvan Khadem, Harvir Mann, Ahmed Ramadan, Gavin Saini (UBC Okanagan,)

Bridge weighed 992.10 grams

Bridge held 131.24 kg

Secondary (lightweight)

First – Kiyoon Kim, Ty Sigvaldason, Kaytlynn New, Evan Vasarhely (Eagle River Secondary)

Second – Brody Pister and Camryn Pister (Southern Okanagan Secondary)

Third – Brooke Lachowski and Connor Schmitz (Eagle River Secondary)

Fourth – Josiah Peterson, Ben Stalker, Clayton Reay (King’s Christian School)

Fifth – Payton Kerr, David Chancellor, Haley Partridge (King’s Christian School)

Team Building Secondary

First – Hunter Milne, Joel Hrasko, Sam Cao, Joseph Sturgeon (Immaculata Regional High School)

Second – Sophia Grenier, Matt Hopley, Patrick Donovan, Eric Waller (Immaculata Regional High School)

Team Building Post-Secondary

First – Kyle Barker, Jordan Wapple (Okanagan College)

Second – James Schafer, Sarah Kelly, Lauren Biggs, Shea Krenzler (Okanagan College)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets
Next story
Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

Just Posted

Spallumcheen couple top farmers’ market vendors

Om Naturale named Vendor of the Year at B.C. Farmers’ Markets conference

Vernon club lands aircraft models at mall

Vernon Radio Control Aeromodelers Society to showcase planes at Village Green mall

Lumby bros crowned champs at spaghetti bridge building contest

Fourth time’s just as sweet for Dessert brothers

Vernon Search and Rescue saves two stuck sledders near Cherryville

Couple went out ‘for a few hours’ and almost got stuck spending the night out in the cold

Vernon senior softball league gears up for new season

New players aged 45+ (women) and 50+ (men) welcome; no experience necessary

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

Total number of permits so far this year considerably lower than in same period of 2019

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

LETTER: Gardens should be encouraged

I have a good sized vegetable garden and a large box which my son built

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

International Women’s Day more than celebrating accomplishments

Vernon CFUW secretary offers tips to improve women’s rights in the workplace and at home

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets

Gas is as cheap as 112.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

Most Read