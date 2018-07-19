Lumby cleanup a success

More than a garbage can full of trash, bucket of recycling, half bucket of cigarette butts gathered

Downtown Lumby is cleaner than ever thanks to a handful of volunteers.

Coun. Randal Ostafichuk rallied about 15 people to pick up garbage and cigarette butts in the downtown area Tuesday, July 17.

“We gathered the better part of a garbage can full of trash, a bucket full of recyclables and almost half a bucket of cigarette butts,” Ostafichuk said. “(I was) glad to see more kids than adults lending a hand, even with the crazy heat.”

The purpose of the cleanup, Ostafichuk said, was a last minute tidying in anticipation of the judges tour for Communities in Bloom.

