Lumby council reviews financial statements

Council was presented the 2017 financial statements by Dustin Stadnyk of Rossworn Henderson, our auditors.

Our expenses in 2017 more than doubled the previous year to just over $6 million, mainly due to the flood response, but we ended the year with a small surplus. Our auditor was satisfied with the quality of our complex financial reporting system, and the detailed reports will provide Council with useful information in future decision making.

Lumby has received an application to change the zoning of a property from residential to industrial to accommodate a second cannabis production facility.

Council struggled to balance values of promoting economic development at the same time as having practical and aesthetic concerns for the site at the western entrance to the village. Council asked the proponent to work with RDNO staff to organize a public information meeting to gather feedback from community members.

Council asked the administration to draft bylaw amendments permitting retail sales of cannabis in Lumby. The results of a survey indicate broad (83 per cent) support for retail sales. Concerns were expressed in the survey for location (eg. not near schools), security requirements, and hours of operation. These concerns fall within the Village’s mandate to control, with support from federal and provincial regulations.

We received a comprehensive report on our response to the 2017 flooding emergency. In 2003 the province downloaded responsibility for diking to local governments. The report recommendations outline the steps required to bring the current berms to the status of “adequate dikes.”

It will be a long-term project, estimated to cost $9 million.

Residents can support the project by planting side slopes with native grass species, removing trees sprouting in the earthworks, not planting trees within two meters of the landslide toe of the earthworks, and not excavate sections of the earthworks to reduce their footprint.