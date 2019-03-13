Lumby Fire Department extinguishes motorhome blaze

Parked vehicle with no insurance completely destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon

A parked motorhome with no insurance was completely destroyed in a Wednesday afternoon fire outside of Lumby.

The fire was in the 400 block of Lumby-Mabel Lake Road, and was reported at around 2:20 p.m.

“It was fully engulfed when we arrived,” said Lumby Fire Department Chief Tony Clayton.

Nobody was in the motorhome which was on private property.

Cause of the fire, said Clayton, is undetermined at this point.

The Lumby department had its engine, two tenders and 12 members battling the blaze, which took a couple of hours to put out and mop up.

Nobody was injured.

RCMP and B.C. Ambulance were also on-scene.



