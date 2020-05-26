It’s out with the old, almost homemade version of a bush truck for the Lumby and District Fire Department, and in with a new fully equipped vehicle (pictured). (RDNO photo)

Lumby Fire Department upgrades vehicle fleet

Out is the old bush truck, complete with homemade solutions, and in is a new vehicle

The Lumby and District Fire Department has a new piece of lifesaving equipment.

The department has added a new bush truck to its fleet, which will serve the public in emergencies. The new truck is built to respond to wildland fires and is adaptable to other emergency calls.

“This truck is replacing somewhat of a homemade solution for a bush truck,” said Lumby fire Chief Tony Clayton. “We had purchased a used pickup truck quite a few years ago and added pumping capabilities to it. It wasn’t a permanent solution and wasn’t ideal, so we are happy to have been able to budget for and purchase a purpose-built bush truck.”

The old truck will be sold once the firefighters are trained on the new one.

“It’s important for us to be mindful of the equipment our fire departments require and to plan for years in the future,” said Regional District of North Okanagan board chair, and Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton. “This truck was part of their long-term plan, so it’s always good news when a vehicle arrives after being budgeted and anticipated for years.”

Rural Lumby electoral area director Rick Fairbairn said the new truck is a great asset to the its fleet.

“This new truck gives the fire department a versatile vehicle that is capable of responding in town, or out in the forest,” he said.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
fireMunicipal Government

