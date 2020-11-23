Lumby firefighters golden in duty

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton (left) and Regional District North Okanagan Electoral Area D Rural Lumby director Rick Fairbairn (right) congratulate members of the Lumby and District Fire Department for receiving gold pin awards in response to a rollover accident in July 2020. (RDNO Photo)

A group of Lumby and District Firefighters was awarded gold pins from the firefighting equipment manufacturer, Holmatro, for their outstanding response to a complex call.

In July, a crew responded to a scene in which a semi-truck had rolled over on the highway. The team had to work quickly and in a coordinated fashion to free the driver from the wreck. Thankfully, the driver survived the accident.

“Each member of the crew demonstrated their exemplary professionalism at the scene,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton. “Every role is important to make sure the best result is achieved, and I am proud of our members.”

Holmatro president Kyle Smith said in a letter to the fire hall, “We at Holmatro would like to take this opportunity to personally recognize your life-saving actions. Holmatro is proud to present you with the enclosed Gold Pin award and certificate. This Holmatro Gold Pin Award recognizes your outstanding performance, dedication and commitment to your department and the community you serve.”

