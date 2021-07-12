Lumby fires spark hunt for arsonist

Year-long investigation reveals a number of suspicious fires in the area of Cedar Ridge Street were deliberately set

This fire on Balsam Lane in Lumby, off Cedar Ridge Street, from Aug. 29, 2020, is one of a number of suspicious fires in the area being investigated by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP as arson. (Tina McKay photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the hunt for a suspected arsonist in Lumby.

Between Aug. 23, 2020, and July 5, 2021, the Lumby Fire Department and RCMP have responded to several brush fires near Cedar Ridge Street in the village. In each case, fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the fires, preventing their spread to nearby properties.

After an in-depth investigation, preliminary findings suggest the fires have been deliberately set, and police are now turning to the public for assistance to identify who is responsible.

“Given the extremely dry conditions we are experiencing, anyone carelessly or intentionally setting a fire is putting our entire community at grave risk,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “This dangerous behaviour is incredibly concerning, and we are asking anyone who may have information that will assist investigators in determining who may be responsible for setting these fires, to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 547-6184.”

If you witness a wildfire, to report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1-800-663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Civilians, fire crews douse Lumby brush fire

READ MORE: Lumby residents praised for helping to douse fire



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArsonRCMP