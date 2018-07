Crews responding to house fire in 2200 block of Shuswap Avenue

Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of a house fire on Shuswap Avenue in Lumby.

According to reports, four Lumby and District Fire Department units have been dispatched to the blaze in the 2200 block of Shuswap Avenue in Lumby, which was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Details concerning the cause of the fire or any resulting injuries are not yet known.

