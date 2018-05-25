There’s flooding in rural Lumby, along Mabel Lake Road, but the village itself has rescinded an evacuation alert and deactivated its emergency operations centre as creek levels in Lumby have gone down and stabilized. The village will host a town hall style meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the White Valley Community Centre to discuss 2017 flood response and an earthwork assessment review. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Lumby deactivates EOC, rescinds evacuation alerts

Village hosting town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss flood response and earthwork assessment review

Lower and stabilized creek levels have allowed the Village of Lumby to deactivate its Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

Additionally as a result of the lowered flood risk, all evacuation alerts within the municipal boundaries have been rescinded. These include:

*1879 Faulkner Avenue (Units 1 – 10);

* 1880 & 1894 Faulkner Avenue;

* 2156 Bessette Street (Units 1 – 12);

* 2184 Bessette Street (Units 1 – 3);

* 2187 Bessette Street (Units 1 – 7);

* 2040 Shuswap – the residence only;

* 1351 – 1965 Shuswap Avenue – businesses and residents;

* 1650 – 1956 Vernon Street – businesses and residents;

* 2006 – 2083 Heighway Crescent;

* 2176 – 2362 Quesnel Road:

* 2315 – 2351 Vale Avenue;

* 1620 – 1807 Maple Street:

* 1751 Glencaird Street (Units 1 – 54);

* 2061 – 2085 Industrial Avenue;

* 1431 – 1480 Dyffryn Road;

* 1633 Vernon Street;

* 1643 Vernon Street (2 properties).

The village will monitor the creeks and assess the risk to municipal infrastructure and public safety.

The Lumby Campground and Royals Ball Park have been reopened.

The Salmon Trail remains closed and should not be accessed.

For the latest updates please visit the Village of Lumby’s website at www.lumby.ca.

Lumby town hall meeting set for Tuesday

Residents who were affected by last year’s flood event and response are invited to a town hall meeting Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the White Valley Community Centre, located at 2250 Shields Avenue, Lumby.

Kerr Wood Leidal, Consulting Engineers, will be available to review the recently completed Floodplain Mapping Update and Earthworks Assessment Report.

A copy of the report can be download from Lumby’s website: www.lumby.ca > 2018 Latest Flood Information (under What’s New?) > Floodplain Mapping Update and Earthworks Assessment – Final Report (Completed by Kerr Wood Leidal, May 2018).

Lumby creating flood mitigation plan

The Village has recently issued a Request for Proposal to secure a qualified and experienced consultant to develop a Flood Mitigation Plan for the municipality. The Plan is intended to help the Village mitigate the annual flood risk to the community.

The process will include at least two public meetings for residents to provide their input directly to the consultant. The Plan is being funded through the National Disaster Mitigation Program, which is a program created by the Government of Canada and Province of B.C.

Lumby residents are invited to hear the review of the village’s earthworks assessment completed in May.

Representatives from engineering firm KWL will be on hand Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the White Valley Community Centre (2250 Shields Avenue) to host a town hall-style meeting.

All Lumby residents affected by the flood of 2017 are invited.

“We’re trying to keep the public involved,” said Mayor Kevin Acton of Tuesday’s meeting. “Lots of people have had big berms in their backyards last year, and again this year, which has helped with the high water levels.”

The engineers will discuss the assessment and be able to answer any questions.

“We want to thank our residents for their ongoing patience,” said Acton. “The village is working to get properties back to a normal state. We continue to ask for your patience as we work through the process.”

Creek levels remain high but are at what Acton called ‘normal high levels,’ and the field outside of town remains flooded, which is also normal.

Flooding in 2018 started earlier but conditions have stayed wet longer this year.


Lumby deactivates EOC, rescinds evacuation alerts

Village hosting town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss flood response and earthwork assessment review

