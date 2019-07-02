Lumby inside workers, early childhood educators, join CUPE

Union says ‘large majority’ of 13 workers voted in favour of joining CUPE Local 626

Village of Lumby inside workers and early childhood educators at White Valley and Cherryville community centres have voted to join CUPE Local 626. (Black Press - file photo)

Inside workers at the Village of Lumby, and early childhood educators from the White Valley and Cherryville community centres have joined the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

Local 626, which represents Vernon municipal workers, welcomed 13 new members following a Labour Relations Board vote conducted before the July long weekend in which “a large majority” voted to join the union said the local in a release.

“We’re excited to have these workers join our local,” said acting local president Bryce De Dood. “Being represented by a union is great for people’s quality of life.”

De Dood noted that CUPE 626 will bring their experience and knowledge of unionized environments as they work with their newest members to negotiate their first collective agreement.

“These new members are a good fit with CUPE Local 626,” said De Dood. “We are really looking forward to working with them.”

CUPE 626 represents more than 350 workers who provide public services at the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, RDNO Water Supply, the Vernon Golf and Country Club, and the Village of Lumby.



