Lumby insurance broker cycles for cancer funds

Tarryn Lapointe rode 300 KMs in August to raise money in Great Cycle Challenge

Lumby insurance broker Tarryn Lapointe rode his bike more than 300 kilometres in the month of August and raised nearly $1,200 to help combat childhood cancers during the Great Cycle Challenge. (Lapointe family photo)

His own daughter, Trinette, who turns nine Sept. 6, is healthy. But for Lumby insurance broker Tarryn Lapointe, he again took part in the countrywide Great Cycle Challenge to fight kids’ cancer.

The disease is the largest killer of children in Canada with 27 children diagnosed every week.

“Right now, there are more than 1,400 children diagnosed with cancer every year. Kids should be living life, not fighting for it,” said Lapointe, 43, who raised nearly $1,200 in his month-long campaign in August, riding his bike more than 300 kilometres.

His goal was to raise $550, which he more than doubled, as he completed the cycling challenge Saturday and Monday.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, Lapointe left from his office at Westland Insurance, cycled to Vernon’s Save-On-Foods at the Shops at Polson Park and returned home to the village — a personal best mileage of 52.5 kilometres.

The round trip took him four hours.

“I’ve never biked that much,” said Lapointe, who drew huge support from his wife, Katrina, during the month.

“I kept pushing myself,” he said. “I like cycling and I wanted to do something that made my family proud.”

He lost his mom, Dorothy, to cancer, and she, his wife and his own daughter were often on his mind as he cycled through August.

Lapointe completed his final eight kilometres before work Monday morning, Aug. 31, wheeling up and down Mabel Lake Road.

You can still donate to Lapointe’s efforts. Go to greatcyclechallenge.ca and type in Tarryn’s name under participant search.

The Great Cycle Challenge began in 2016, and after just four years, the event has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events across Canada.

People of all ages, abilities and from every province across the country set themselves a personal riding goal and challenge themselves to pedal throughout August to fight kids’ cancer.

In four years, riders from all 13 provinces and territories have ridden a total of 10,294,551 kms, and raised $12,412,026 in support of research to develop treatments and find a cure for childhood cancer.

READ MORE: Fuel Good Day supports North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

READ MORE: Vernon’s Goldstein racing for charity


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cancerfundraising

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research
Next story
Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Just Posted

Lumby insurance broker cycles for cancer funds

Tarryn Lapointe rode 300 KMs in August to raise money in Great Cycle Challenge

Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Fuel Good Day supports North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

The Armstrong Regional Co-op hosts its annual Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 15

Second civic Coldstream employee retires

Deputy clerk retires after 25 years with district

Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man

The man had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Local Lizzie: Fashion ideas for that awkward in-between summer and fall weather

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million

Fall of revenue included $285 million for ICBC

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Most Read