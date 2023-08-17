Lumby mayor gunning for Vernon-Lumby MLA seat in 2024

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton is looking to move into provincial politics.

The long time mayor of Lumby (since 2009) has announced he is running for the Vernon-Lumby constituency, under the newly named BC United party, for the 2024 B.C. provincial election.

Vernon-Lumby will be the new provincial riding, after electoral changes took place the past year due to population changes. Currently, Harwinder Sandhu is the MLA for the Vernon-Monashee riding.

Sandhu won the 2020 election by a slender 424 votes, after mail-in and absentee ballots were counted. She defeated three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster, of Lumby.

Acton, who is also a chairman of the Regional District of North Okanagan, will be running for BC United, recently renamed from the BC Liberal Party. He said in a social media post on Aug. 14 that “together, we can forge change through hard work to Revitalize, Reclaim and Rise!”

The Monashee area is now under the Kootenay-Monashee riding, whose present MLA is Katrine Conroy, under Kootenay-West.

The Vernon-Lumby provincial riding has a population of 57,423.

The 2024 B.C. Provincial Election is scheduled to be held on Oct. 19, 2024.

READ MORE: Kelowna claims Coldstream from Vernon in electoral boundary changes

READ MORE: UPDATED: B.C. VOTES 2020: Sandhu wins Vernon-Monashee riding

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC politicscanadian politics