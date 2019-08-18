Lumby pedalling toward bike park

Village and partners hope to create bike park on village property in near future

The Village of Lumby and other partners are in the process of adding a bike park, similar to one like this in the Shuswap, to the village’s list of recreational facilities. (Black Press - file photo)

A new recreational facility is being planned for the Village of Lumby.

The village, Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce, Monashee Community Forest, Regional District of North Okanagan and community members are working together to create a bike park.

The goal is that the park will feature a pump track, BMX track and skills track so it will be usable for all age groups and all skill levels such as children, families, bike enthusiasts, racers and those wanting to improve their bike performance.

“We always invite members of large in the community to provide us input into things they’d like to see in the community, and every year, it seems, a bike park is at the top of the list,” said Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton. “This year, we’re making it a priority.”

The park would be built on a three-acre northwestern portion parcel in the 1800 block of Shuswap Avenue, the western entrance to Lumby, part of 84 acres on the property bought a few years ago by the village.

A request for proposals for what the park may look like will soon be going, and the Lumby chamber will work with residents to get their feedback on designs and needs for proposed park.

Original response to the plan, said Acton, has been very positive.

“The bike park will be a great addition, fantastic,” he said.

This initiative is a five to seven-year project that will start with the installation of a pump track and move into the other tracks as time and money allows.

—-with files from Communities in Bloom B.C.