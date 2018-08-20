Lumby pool closed due to poor air quality

High level of particulate matter in the air throughout the region

Air quality is so poor that the Lumby Outdoor Pool is being closed until further notice.

For the safety of patrons and staff, the pool closed at noon Monday due to the poor air quality in the Okanagan.

“We will continue to monitor the air quality and will provide updates on our Facebook page, White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture, by 9 a.m. each day,” the press release stated.

Anything with questions or concerns can contact recreation@lumby.ca or call 250-547-6404.

