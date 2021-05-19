Lumby records first fully vaccinated individual

One individual in Lumby is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – the first in town.

New Interior Health vaccination statistics show 45,947 shots have been administered in the North Okanagan communities of Vernon, Enderby, Armstrong and Lumby.

The Vernon Health Area, which includes Lumby, has seen a 15 per cent increase in jabs in people over 18 since IH’s last report May 6.

There are about 62,400 people 18 and older living in the Vernon Health Area and according to May 19 numbers, 62 per cent of those have received a shot – 1,850 of them got their second doses.

In Armstrong, 2,693 people have had their first shot and 96 others have had their second.

North in Enderby, 121 people are now fully vaccinated and 3,840 others have received their first poke. Enderby was vaccinated in a whole community approach. Registration was opened to all over the age of 18 on April 20.

More than 2,000 in Sicamous and 15,380 in Salmon Arm have also had a dose, or two, of the vaccine.

