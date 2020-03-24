Pat McAllister sent The Morning Star this photo of a village resident putting smiles on the faces of passers-by for being, er, self-quarantined and picking up supplies while on an outing on Vernon Street in Lumby Monday, March 23. (Photo submitted)

Lumby resident models unique quarantine outfit

Get-up designed to bring smiles to faces; it worked

One Lumby resident wanted to give fellow citizens something to smile about amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This individual was encased in a plastic cover from head to ankles — self-quarantined, if you will — propped up by an open umbrella on a mainly sunny day, while walking along Vernon Street with a case of cold ones.

Written in black sharpie on the bottom of the plastic, “MADE YOU SMILE.”

And they did.

Thanks to Pat McAllister for sending the photo

READ MORE: Vernon council doesn’t want to prevent people from playing outside, mayor says


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Kelowna nixes on-street paid parking downtown
Next story
Town’s only grocery store sets limits on purchasing keep essentials on the shelves

Just Posted

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

UPDATE: Schools to connect with families by April 3

Plans to continue education on track for district’s 8,500 students as teachers return to school next week

Closed playgrounds among RDNO changes due to COVID-19

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is tightening its operations amid… Continue reading

Lumby resident models unique quarantine outfit

Get-up designed to bring smiles to faces; it worked

Okanagan to unite online for first-ever Stay at Home Gala

The event is scheduled from March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

BC SPCA seeks help for 36 neglected mini-horses, 17 other farm animals

The BC SPCA rescued 53 animals from a property in the B.C. Interior this month

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

Tories will support aid to Canadians, not Liberal ‘power grab’: Scheer

MPs are supposed to debate and vote on legislation to deliver an $82-billion aid package

Summerland closes playgrounds

Skatepark, playgrounds and other facilities closed as community responds to COVID-19 pandemic

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

COVID-19: Kelowna nixes on-street paid parking downtown

However, the city did not lift parking restrictions at Kelowna General Hospital

National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Coronavirus news from around Canada, updated at 10 a.m.

Most Read