Lumby residents don’t want big cannabis facilities

The Regional District of North Okanagan boardroom was at full capacity Wednesday during a public hearing regarding the size and locations of cannabis production and processing facilities within the region.

The meeting sought to gain public input about a potential bylaw amendment that would establish regulations surrounding cannabis facilities within Electoral Areas B, C, D, E and F that are located within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

A number of concerned residents voiced their opinions calling for location changes. Residents said cannabis facilities should be in industrial areas and agricultural lands shouldn’t be rezoned to allow for this type of infrastructure.

Resident Michael Coti was upset for a number of reasons including the limited notice of the public hearing itself.

He said industrial facilities should be built on industrial land, not agricultural land, and he noted the ministry of agriculture would agree.

“Let’s limit this and put it on industrial land. The industrial land is there, it’s all there and it’s waiting to be used up for people like cannabis growers,” Coti said. “I don’t want the facility next to my property.”

“We want to be able to go out on our deck at night and look at the stars and not see this glowing thing right next door.”

The bylaw would also see amendments to facility sizes; building footprints of production and processing facilities restricted to a maximum of 500 square metres, except for facilities in Electoral Area D — those will be allowed to exceed that limit.

But facilities that go over the 500-square-metre maximum would have to be located on properties greater than 7.2 hectares and couldn’t cover more than five per cent of the lot.

“Cannabis is not a proven remedy for anything — it’s pretty new,” a resident named Gary said. “And to dedicate something of that size to something that’s not proven is irresponsible.”

CannGroup Development Corp. has applied to build a facility in Area D for the purpose of processing CBD crops. Co-founder and chief operating officer Carleen Lay spoke spoke at the consultation.

Lay said she wished she would have known about the challenges of operating on agricultural land back when this process began in 2017.

“When we were looking for this opportunity and a place to put this facility, the ruling was either agricultural land or industrial land, and we didn’t realize there would be so many changes that would come,” she said.

Lay said her company has complied with the original ruling all along, but would rather have done things differently had she foreseen the problems that arose.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s been flipped around so many times. I would rather us have actually gone onto industrial land at the end of all this.”

A Kelowna-raised resident named Christine said that since she’s moved to Lumby in 2005, it’s the best place she’s ever lived.

“This is the most magical area that I have ever been in,” she said. “I’m 59 years old and I am so angry and disappointed in the RDNO.”

“We don’t need huge facilities, there is industrial land in Lumby that is just sitting there wasting. Why would you cover over land to put in huge, ugly, ugly buildings.

“Please,” the medical marijuana user said. “Use your brains.”

A total of 86 residents submitted letters ahead of the public hearing.

The proposed bylaw amendment will have its third reading at RDNO council’s 4 p.m. meeting. If passed or amended, the proposal will have to be approved by the Ministry of Transportation before it can be adopted by council.

