UPDATE: Telus cell service up and running again in Lumby

Service provider says technicians managed to fix back-up generator knocked out by storm

Update: 2:10 p.m.

Telus’s wireless service site is up and running again in Lumby, according to an update from the service provider.

A technician crew successfully completed a mountainous snowmobile ride to the site and managed to restore the back-up generator.

“The commercial power line is still down, and we don’t have an ETA from the owner of the power line as to when it will be restored,” said Liz Sauvé, senior communications manager for Telus. “But for now the generator is keeping the site running.”

Meanwhile, Rogers said that some of its customers may still be affected by outages caused by the storm.

“Customers in the Lumby area may experience intermittent wireless services due to a power outage caused by severe weather,” said Lisa Rossington, Rogers’ regional manager of public affairs.

“We understand connectivity for our customers is vital and are working with our partners to fully restore service as soon as possible.”

Lumby residents have been unable to use their phones for days, but cell service crews are currently working on a fix.

TELUS technicians are making their way to the site, which requires a seven-kilometre snowmobile trip up mountainous terrain that recent weather has made treacherous, according to a statement issued Friday around noon.

“We know how important wireless service is for our customers, and technicians are attempting to access the site today to restore service,” said Liz Sauvé, senior communications manager for Telus.

Sauvé explained that the precautions in place to prevent a total loss of power were thwarted by the severe storm that passed through the Interior earlier this week.

“All Telus sites have back-up power that kicks in when commercial power is lost, but due to the length of this power outage, our back-up generator also stalled,” said Sauvé.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore their service while also ensuring our crew’s safety.”

Other service providers are also experiencing disrupted service. Rogers has said it is looking into the problem, and an update is forthcoming.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
