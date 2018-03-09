Lumby scores arena renovation funds

The Pat Duke Arena in Lumby will be upgraded and renovated, helped along by $2.5 milion in Gas Tax Fund revenue courtesy of Ottawa. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

After tying top-seeded Kelowna 2-2 in the opening game of the Okanagan Female Midget House Hockey Playoffs Friday morning at Lumby’s Pat Duke Memorial Arena, the Lumby Kineshanko Logging/Lumby Tirecraft Stars team gathered in front of the bench, rather than go directly to the dressing room.

The Stars waited as a red carpet was rolled out to centre ice, and out stepped dignitaries from the village and Regional District of North Okanagan to announce major upgrades are coming to the Pat Duke Arena.

The village and RDNO were awarded nearly $2.6 million of federal Gas Tax Fund money to add four new change rooms at the arena, renovate the existing change facilities and make the facility more operationally effective, safe and energy efficient.

“It’s fantastic,” said Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton who, along with Tannis Nelson from RDNO, broke the news to the Stars and about 75 people gathered in and around the stands.

“It was more than we expected. We’re very grateful to the federal government…it’s much needed. This arena’s got a lot of age behind it and it’s time to do some repairs. We’re happy we’re not just fixing a couple of closets with the money from Hockeyville. We’ve got a substantial amount of money to do a major renovation that should take us a long way into the future.”

WATCH: RDNO’s Tannis Nelson makes official announcement

The Pat Duke Arena has been serving Lumby since 1967 but, due to its age, the needs of all facility users are not being met.

Female hockey players, like the Midget Stars, have had to use inadequate facilities during co-ed play. The venue also poses challenges for users with mobility issues and does not meet accessibility standards.

“Arenas are important community assets but are expensive to maintain for smaller communities like Lumby,” said RDNO board chairperson Bob Fleming. “Thanks to the federal Gas Tax fund, we can now ensure that the Pat Duke Arena continues to serve the community at today’s standards of safety and accessibility.

The federal Gas Tax Fund money completes the required funding for the total project cost of $3 million, adding to the $100,000 won by the community in 2016 through Kraft Hockeyville, $75,000 collected through fundraising and $230,000 proivded by the RDNO through the White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture service.

Work on the renovations, said Acton, will begin ASAP.

Funds flow into region

Each year, the federal governemnt provides more than $278,00 million in funding for local government infrastructure projects across B.C.

The City of Vernon will also receive $2.5 million for two important infrastructure projects.

“The 29th/30th Street corridor and 39th Avenue intersection project was approved for $2.394 million,”said Mayor Akbal Mund. “And the Drainage Infrastructure Prioritization project was approved for $105,175.”

The District of Coldstream will receive up to $495,000 to help offset estimated construction costs of $520,000 for the Kalamalka Road Multi Use Path project.

The path is a four-metre wide pathway extending 350 metres from the Coldstream/Vernon boundary to the intersection of College Way and Kalamalka Road. The path will provide a key connection point between the existing College Way path and a new path in the City of Vernon.

It will also serve as a key connection point for future users of the Okanagan Rail Trail. Federal Gas Tax funds up to $495,000 have been awarded to help offset the estimated construction costs of $520,000.

“The completion of the Kalamalka Road Multi Use Path will provide a key travel connection for commuters and recreational users in the community, particularly with the anticipated increased usage of the Okanagan Rail Trail,” said Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick. “It will also support the future development of the district-owned property along Kalamalka Road.”

The Township of Spallumcheen will receive $275,000 for the development of an integrated asset management and climate change plan, as part of the township’s commitment to effectively deliver services, improve governance and manage infrastructure and climate risks.

“The Township of Spallumcheen will greatly benefit from these funds to implement stronger planning and budgeting principles by creating a healthier understanding of our infrastructure which will aid in a determined direction for our community,” said Mayor Janice Brown. “The township is grateful for the funding to ensure we support our residents to the best of our abilities for now and into the future.”



