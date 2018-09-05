Lumby seeks more affordable housing

Staff to submit application for grant funding through BC Housing for project

The Village of Lumby is on the hunt for more affordable housing.

Council adopted a resolution to direct staff to investigate grant funding and partnerships for potential lands for affordable housing at the Sept. 4 meeting.

Tom Kadla, chief administrative officer, said in a statement that staff submit a grant funding application for a new rental housing units project through BC Housing’s Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

Council supported the project utilizing the Village’s Shields Avenue lands east of the Old Age Pensioners Association (OAP) and the lot north of the OAP and campground access. Council is also to support the project through its duration and commits to its share of the project.

