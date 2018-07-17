Lumby supports RDNO transit changes

Village to accept two per cent increase to balance apportionment between communities

Village of Lumby Coun. Nick Hodge is against residents paying more money for equal transit service.

“It’s long been a concern of mine that bus service to Lumby (is) inadequate,” Hodge told fellow councillors as they discussed consent of the RDNO North Okanagan Regional Transit Service Establishment Amendment Bylaw Monday, July 16.

Mayor Kevin Acton said several communities are facing an increase to balance the City of Armstrong’s disproportionate share.

“We offered to take a two per cent increase to maintain our transit services as is,” Acton said.

Regional District of North Okanagan electoral area F, or rural Enderby, also took a four per cent increase.

Armstrong requested a formal service review in August 2017 and has voiced concerns regarding the inequitable apportionment of costs allocated to the City. At the time, Armstrong Coun. Shirley Fowler said the city paid more than 28 per cent of the cost for routes 60 and 61 (Vernon north to Enderby and Vernon east to Lumby).

Related: Armstrong transit costs could be tweaked

“They’re still paying a huge proportion compared to the rest of us,” Acton said. “That’s why Lumby is seeing an increase — just to share the burden.”

All Lumby councillors were in favour of consent except for Hodge.

Related: Free bus route proposal delayed

Golf club supported

Lumby is committed to supporting green initiatives.

The Lumby Golf Club wrote to Village council to request support for an eco-friendly solution to provide basic lighting for the building, which is currently without as the rebuild is underway.

Verne Abney, president, said the club feels solar energy would extend usability of the course for community events. Future plans also include the installation of a solar- powered refrigerator and range.

Council voted to put $500 towards the $1,200 installation.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.