Pat Duke Memorial Arena. (Morning Star file photo)

Lumby’s Pat Duke Memorial Arena plans finalized, public’s opinion sought

The open house takes place at the White Valley Community Centre on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. – 7p.m.

The RDNO will be hosting an open house for upgrades coming to the Pat Duke Memorial Arena in Lumby and is encouraging residents’ attendance.

In 2016, residents and arena users came together to initiate fundraising to help improve equity and accessibility of the Pat Duke Arena change room facilities. As a result of these efforts, the Pat Duke Arena won Kraft Hockeyville 2016, receiving $100,000 to put toward change room renovations.

In an effort to leverage this funding and undertake more significant and impactful renovations, a grant application was submitted to the Government of Canada, and the project was awarded an additional $2.56 million from the Federal Gas Tax Fund in 2018.

With the renovation and expansion concept plans now finalized, people are being invited to view the conceptual illustrations and talk with the architects and user groups about the details and value of the improvements to come.

Most Read