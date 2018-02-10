Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in Saturday’s women’s biathlon individual sprint race. (olympic.ca photo)

Lunder qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th in Saturday’s women’s biathlon individual sprint

  • Feb. 10, 2018 6:30 a.m.
  • News

Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th out of 87 competitors in her first biathlon event, the women’s 7.5-kilometre sprint, at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea Saturday.

Lunder missed two targets in the windy conditions and finished in 23 minutes 30.4 seconds. She was 2:24 behind the gold-medal winner, Laura Dahlheimer of Germany.

Top Canadian was Julia Ransom of Kelowna, who was 40th. She missed one target and was 2:08 behind Dahlmeier.

Rosanna Crawford of Canmore, Alta. was 53rd in 23:42.8 (missed three targets) and Prince George’s Megan Tandy was 57th in 23:42.8 (two targets missed).

The Canadian quartet qualified for Monday’s 10-km pursuit by finishing in the top-60. Dahlmeier gets a head start over the other 59 competitors. The rest of the field will leave the start gate by how far they finished behind Dahlmeier.

Marte Olsbu of Norway won the silver medal Saturday. She was 24.2 seconds behind Dahlmeier. Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic won bronze, 25.8 seconds off the pace.

Previous story
Bushman of the Shuswap dies in Williams Lake
Next story
‘Bushman of the Shuswap’ fugitive John Bjornstorm dies at 58

Just Posted

Lunder qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th in Saturday’s women’s biathlon individual sprint

Bushman of the Shuswap dies in Williams Lake

John Bjornstrom earned notoriety from living on the run, stealing supplies to survive

Vipers sink Rivermen

Vernon defeats Langley 5-1 in BC Hockey League play Friday at Kal Tire Place

Internal review of the province’s response to floods is complete

Vernon engineer assesses decisions in lead-up to 2017 floods

Lake Country Winery: ‘We are being used as pawns’

The owner of Ex Nihilo Vineyards came from Alberta and sees both sides of the issue

VIDEO: Orcas off B.C. coast surprise prawn fishermen

Killer whales seen near Coffin Island earlier this week

After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

The Canadians lost the two-game aggregate series against Uruguay by a 70-60 margin

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Police officer in Trudeau motorcade seriously injured in crash in California

California Highway Patrol officer treated for non-life threatening, but serious injuries: the force

Airlifted to Calgary after Golden-area avalanche

Police say the person was seriously injured in the avalanche

UPDATE: Avalanche shuts down Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Estimated time of opening is between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.: DriveBC

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

VIDEO: Avalanche triggered near Lanark Snowshed

Avalanche control continues on Trans-Canada Highway

Most Read