Lunder qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in Saturday’s women’s biathlon individual sprint race. (olympic.ca photo)

Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th out of 87 competitors in her first biathlon event, the women’s 7.5-kilometre sprint, at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea Saturday.

Lunder missed two targets in the windy conditions and finished in 23 minutes 30.4 seconds. She was 2:24 behind the gold-medal winner, Laura Dahlheimer of Germany.

Top Canadian was Julia Ransom of Kelowna, who was 40th. She missed one target and was 2:08 behind Dahlmeier.

Rosanna Crawford of Canmore, Alta. was 53rd in 23:42.8 (missed three targets) and Prince George’s Megan Tandy was 57th in 23:42.8 (two targets missed).

The Canadian quartet qualified for Monday’s 10-km pursuit by finishing in the top-60. Dahlmeier gets a head start over the other 59 competitors. The rest of the field will leave the start gate by how far they finished behind Dahlmeier.

Marte Olsbu of Norway won the silver medal Saturday. She was 24.2 seconds behind Dahlmeier. Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic won bronze, 25.8 seconds off the pace.