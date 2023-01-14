Mabel Lake marina listed for sale

The marina features a retail shop located right on the dock

If you happen to be in the market for a marina, you’re in luck.

The South Mabel Lake Marina is listed for sale by Venture Commercial.

The unique listing is located right beside Mabel Lake Provincial Park on Lumby Mabel-Lake Road.

The marina is on one acre of property and comes with 20 moorage slips.

There is a retail store located right on the dock which offers general goods, rental services and marine fuelling.

Also on the dock are two floating barges, one of which is set up as a bar with a kitchen. On land, there is a cabin overlooking the water on a property with “plenty of potential.”

The listing doesn’t include an asking price but says the sellers are “open to offers.”

Visit the Venture Commercial listing online for more information.

Mabel Lake is a popular spot for people vacationing in the summer, and is a prime destination for fishers.

Brendan Shykora

