The South Mabel Lake Marina is listed for sale. (Venture Commercial photo)

The South Mabel Lake Marina is listed for sale. (Venture Commercial photo)

Mabel Lake marina listed for sale

The marina features a retail shop located right on the dock

If you happen to be in the market for a marina, you’re in luck.

The South Mabel Lake Marina is listed for sale by Venture Commercial.

The unique listing is located right beside Mabel Lake Provincial Park on Lumby Mabel-Lake Road.

The marina is on one acre of property and comes with 20 moorage slips.

There is a retail store located right on the dock which offers general goods, rental services and marine fuelling.

Also on the dock are two floating barges, one of which is set up as a bar with a kitchen. On land, there is a cabin overlooking the water on a property with “plenty of potential.”

The listing doesn’t include an asking price but says the sellers are “open to offers.”

Visit the Venture Commercial listing online for more information.

Mabel Lake is a popular spot for people vacationing in the summer, and is a prime destination for fishers.

READ MORE: Vernon golf course listed for sale at over $5 million

READ MORE: Vernon daycare confirms 2 children poked by needles at playground

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

For SaleHot PropertyNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Dangerous avalanche around Revelstoke due to unpredictable snowpack
Next story
Fog advisory in effect, near zero visibility expected throughout much of B.C.

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for much of B.C.’s Interior, warning of sudden near-zero visibility. (Environment Canada image)
Fog advisory issued for much of B.C. Interior

(VSAR photo)
Pair of North Okanagan snow bikers rescued after mechanical breakdown

The South Mabel Lake Marina is listed for sale. (Venture Commercial photo)
Mabel Lake marina listed for sale

The North Okanagan Knights fell to the Kimberley Dynamiters 3-2 in overtime Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights downed by Kimberley Dynamiters in OT