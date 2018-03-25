Mabel Lake Road gives away, reduced to single lane

Traffic is reduced to a single lane on Mabel Lake Road in Enderby, where part of the road gave way. (Frontline Traffic Control Inc. photo)

Flaggers are warning drivers about hazardous road conditions en route to Mabel Lake.

“Mabel Lake Road in Enderby, about 4km (past) the store has given away and it has been recommended not (to) drive over it at this time as it is unstable and could give away more,” wrote Frontline Traffic Control Inc. on Facebook Saturday.

The North Okanagan 24-hour flagging service said the incident occurred near a steep drop into the ditch.

“If you need to go over it, it will be at your own risk,” they said.

According to the flaggers, the road is currently open to single lane traffic.

